Muhammadu Buhari: The foxy political strategist





Underrate him at your peril, he holds the ace of strategic impulse, deeply unassuming but perilously a master strategist.

Still a grand guru of unpredictability and a political mystery. Till date, no one has been able to dissect and give an exact diagnosis of the man called Muhammadu Buhari.

Experts in the study of body language and gesture are still in awe of the man, political clairvoyants are still in limbo on the impenetrable nature of the man, close aides have been rendered strangers to the inner workings of the mind of this Daura born political enigma. Like he once said, indeed, his mind belongs to everyone and to no one – the very reason he has remained a mystery.

In the last one month, the All Progressives Congress , APC was in the eyes of a tumultuous storm, the party was embroiled in a litany of political intrigues, manipulations and fierce internal struggles. Camps outwit camps as groups battle groups in wits and propaganda.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper