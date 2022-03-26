PDP to Court: Declare APC’s national convention illegal





…seeks order barring INEC from accepting outcome

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Barely 24 hours to the scheduled national convention of the ruling, All Progressive Congress, APC, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday, approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, praying it to invalidate the outcome of the convention.

PDP, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/389/2022, equally urged the court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from recognizing, communicating with, dealing with or having any business whatsoever with the APC as a registered political party.

Cited as 1st to 5th Defendants in the matter, are; INEC, All Progressive Congress, APC, Registered Trustees of APC, All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), National Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Specifically, PDP, is praying the court to determine; “Whether upon a consideration of section…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper