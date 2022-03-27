APC National Convention: Focus on 2023 general election, Mustapha charges Adamu





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

One of the frontline aspirants for the national Chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC who withdrew from the race at the eleventh hour, Mallam Saliu Mustapha has charged the new Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC to now focus its attention on securing victory for the party in next year’s general election now that the national convention is over.

In a statement issued by the Director General, Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organization, Mallam Bala Usman, the aspirant who stepped down following a consensus agreement reached to support Adamu as sole candidate said; “Now that the National Convention has been concluded and a new party executives are in place, our focus is now on the task of putting up a unified and formidable structure ahead of the 2023 election.

APC Convention: AFAN hails new APC chair, Sen Adamu

“We believe that this has to be the first step to ensuring that our party counters the threat posed by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper