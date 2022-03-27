Energy crisis: NBET pays GenCos N39bn for January cycle





–Another N9bn from PRSP in process

–13 plants generate 2,054MW

–FG seeks new investment to boost gas supply to EU

By Obas Esiedesa

ABUJA-The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) on Sunday disclosed that it has paid power generation companies (GenCos) N39 billion for power generated in January.

NBET in a note to Vanguard at the weekend said the GenCos would be paid another N9 billion from the Power Sector Reform Programme soon.

The company noted that the amount was paid despite the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) remitting only 51 percent of their invoice during the same period.

“NBET paid N39 billion to GENCOs in first tranche of payments towards the settlement of January 2022 Payment Cycle. DisCos performance for same period is 51 percent.

“Another N9 billion from the PRSP has been approved and processed by NBET as further payments to the GenCos”, it added.

The latest payment brings to over N80 billion paid to the GenCos in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper