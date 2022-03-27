Fear as gunmen abduct man, in-law in Delta





…father’s funeral held amidst anxiety

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THERE is palpable fear, weekend, in Ekuku-Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State, following the abduction of a man and his in-law by yet unidentified gunmen.

The duo who were said to be going home for their father’s funeral ceremony was taken hostage on their way out of the train station at Owa-Oyibu in Ika North East Local Government Area.

A family source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the abductors have established contact, adding that they were demanding N13 million as a ransom for their release.

The source said: “Mr Chukwuyem Afam, a son to late Sunday Afam whose burial was slated for Saturday at Ekuku-Agbor, and one of their in-laws, Mr Eric Etunim, who was called up to go pick up Mr Chukwuyem Afam from the train station at Owa Oyibu have been abducted.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper