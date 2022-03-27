Fellow Nigerians, you deserve the punishment





By Dele Sobowale

“I am beginning to wonder how many fools it takes to make the term ‘My Fellow Citizens’” – Honore de Balzac, 1799-1850, in LOST ILLUSIONS.

If you are a Nigerian, who has not lost hope in Buhari, you must either be a damn fool, a liar or a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, or all of the above. A government based on pure conspiracy, headed by an ill-educated leader and powered by frequently lying to itself and the people can produce no other result than what we are experiencing now. By the time Buhari is finished with us on May 29, 2023, we will also be finished.

Before providing the summary of our present predicament, permit me to answer a query from one of our readers. He asked: “Dear Dele, I have noticed that your predictions always come true about Nigeria. But, why don’t you advise government instead of writing ‘I told you so’ as you do all the time?”

Dear brother, I have learnt from bitter experience…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper