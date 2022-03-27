



By Joy Mazoje

Popular fast rising Nigerian singer, Olakira born Ebenezer Olufemi, tells Burna Boy no need to brag about achievement or finances.

In a post made by Olakira on Saturday via his Twitter handle, said numbers don’t lie, hence no need for needless bragging.

According to him, needless bragging makes you an empty barrel, numbers don’t lie.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy becomes first Nigerian artiste to sell out Paris’ Accor Arena twice

This came few moments after Burna Boy bragged that he’s the “highest-paid artiste in Africa.

According to Burna Boy, he knows what everyone earns and he’s richer than Wizkid and Davido put together.

This self acclamation did not go down well with his fans who lashed him for bragging and told him pride goes before the downfall of a man.

The post Needless bragging makes you an empty barrel, Olakira tells Burna Boy appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper