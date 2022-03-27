NUTRITION: ‘Tasty meals strengthen family ties’





By Kennedy Mbele

Nigeria’s foremost edible oil, Devon Kings, produced by PZ Wilmar, recently set out on a mission to encourage and sustain family bonding and togetherness with tasty meals that bind.

To achieve this, several campaigns and activities were put in place.

The brand aims to promote love and harmony between individuals in ensuring they spend more time together, thereby positioning the brand as “The Taste That Binds.”

Some of the activities initiated by PZ Wilmar in line with its communication to break boundaries and promote family togetherness with tasty meals include the King’s Dorm 1 and 2 campaigns, designed to celebrate families.

The campaign aimed at promoting moments of family togetherness and bonding moments, was hosted by brand ambassadors, Toyin Abraham and Celebrity Chef, Miyonse Amosu.

King’s Dorm season 2 was one of the brand’s biggest…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper