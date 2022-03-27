The joy of motherhood





By Funmi Komolafe

Today’s article is dedicated to all mothers and would-be mothers. By the grace of the Almighty God every obstacle to motherhood in the life of every woman, shall be removed in Jesus name.

In Africa, virtually every woman that gets married wants to be a mother in line with the order of God for human beings.

Genesis 1 vs.28 ( KJV) attests to this: “ And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every thing that moveth upon the earth”.

When the Lord said, “ replenish the earth”, God mandated man to procreate though, it is known that only God breathes life into the sexual relationship of man and woman.

God knows that the physical child bearing is the duty of man and woman.

Brethren, today, we celebrate mothers. What is never is doubt is the mother of a child. Whereas, there could…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper