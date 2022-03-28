2023: Buhari faults Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal PDP presidential ticket bid





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhamnadu Buhari has said that the successful conduct of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Convention at the weekend has set the scene for the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections.

This is as he said that it will be unbelievable to consider as trustworthy or acceptable any members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that left the party but later rejoined to struggle the party’s tickets.

Although the President did not specifically mention any person’s name, it will be recalled that some of the Presidential aspirants in the PDP like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal had sometime ago dumped the PDP but later returned to the party.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu on Sunday, formally congratulated the Abdullahi Adamu-led 79-member National…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper