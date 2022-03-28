Access bank shareholders approve new board composition





… Records 27% increase in gross earnings to N971 bn

By Peter Egwuatu

Shareholders of Access Bank Plc, have approved the Board of Directors’ changes at its banking subsidiary in furtherance to the completion of the Scheme of Arrangement between the bank and holders of its fully paid ordinary shares of 50 kobo each resulting in the listing of Access Holdings Plc and related companies on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX Limited.

The shareholder also endorsed all resolutions proposed at the bank’s 33rd Annual General Meeting, AGM held on Monday in Lagos.

The new appointments made by the bank include Mr Roosevelt Ogbonna FCA, CFA –Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer. The bank explained that its appointment underscores the effectiveness of the Group’s robust succession planning arrangement and follows the appointment of the incumbent, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, as the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings.

Mr Victor Etuokwu…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper