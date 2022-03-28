A’Ibom govt sues ExxonMobil over attempt to sell assets without consent





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has dragged ExxonMobil to court over an attempt to sell off some of its assets without informing it as a critical partner about the intention to carry out such a major activity.

ExxonMobil had recently informed the general public that it had reached an agreement to sell its equity interest in Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited to Seplat Energy, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Seplat Energy Offshore Limited.

However, Akwa Ibom State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Essien Udom, SAN, said, weekend, that the state government had filed a suit in court to prevent Mobil from proceeding with the sales of the assets. Udom said: “Mobil has not formerly informed the state government that they are selling off and leaving. Everything we heard was from the media, which is most irresponsible for any corporate citizen. There has been no direct contact with us.

“That’s an action that may frustrate the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper