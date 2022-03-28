APC Convention: Obaseki’s ex-CoS condemns attacks on Ehanire, Obende, others





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A former Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki and a House of Representatives aspirant for the Akoko-Edo federal constituency, Taiwo Akerele has condemned the attack on the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and Sen Domingo Obende during weekends All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention over their alleged roles in the 2020 Edo State governorship which the party lost to the Peoples Democratic Party.

In a press statement by Akerele on Monday titled ‘I am against selective justice’, he said he was against anti-party activities but insisted that it was wrong for the two to be singled out where there were several other party leaders particularly in Edo South Senatorial District where Ehanire comes from who were mobilized for the election yet lost whereas the party won in five out of the six local government areas that make up Edo North senatorial district where Obende comes from.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper