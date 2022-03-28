CAN, other stakeholders differ as Senate moves to amend CAMA





.

The amendment is repressive and an infringement on our fundamental human rights, CAN

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THERE was a sharp disagreement yesterday between the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and various non-governmental organisations over moves by the Senate to amend the Company and Allied Matters Act 2020.

Both CAN and the Stakeholders clashed with certain provisions of the Bill, just as the umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria insisted that the amendments being sought in the amendment of CAMA was repressive and would infringe on the fundamental human rights of the groups’ promoters.

According to the Stakeholders, it was wrong to mandate the NGOs to submit their audit reports twice a year.

They spoke yesterday at the public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment, Diaspora and the NGOs.

Also Read:

CAMA: We’ll return to court against FG says CAN

The Sponsor of the bill, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, All…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper