How governors underdevelop their states





By Dele Sobowale

“Having power destroys the sanity of the powerful. It allows their irrationalities to leave the sphere of dream and come into the real world.”

Saul Bellow, 1915-2005, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ p 195.

There are some things that a person considered responsible should not be known to do. But, in Nigeria, power seems to wake up all the demons in some State Governors. Governors are absolute rulers. The Nigerian constitution which covered them with immunity, also created the opportunity for licence bordering on lunacy. In the end, the states suffer from under-development. Surprisingly, virtually all of them receive awards and acclaim from sections of society.

As far as the beneficiaries of their impunity are concerned, they were God’s gifts to their states. That is not surprising. Long after the Federal Government, under Obasanjo, had received millions of dollars of Abacha loot, Buhari on the tenth year of his death told reporters in Kano…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper