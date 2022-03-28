



Governor Mohammad Inuwa Yahaya

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

Leadership means results seem to be the mantra in Gombe State as the Governor, Mohammad Inuwa Yahaya, gives his mid-term report showing major milestones across several performance areas including finance and fiscal responsibility, healthcare, education, infrastructure, security and youth engagement amongst others. In this interview with Vanguard senior editors, Gov. Yahaya gave some insights into what has changed in Gombe state since 2019. Excerpts:

We have noted some significant strides you have made just under first three years of your administration. Maybe you give us some insight into your strategy and drives that led to the results.

First let me thank you for recognizing the modest achievements we have made so far. But let me also say it is not just me. This team that you see around me are really standing by me day and night, 24/7 and I can say 365 days a year we are trying to achieve that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper