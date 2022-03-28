Oscar 2022: What Nicki Minaj said about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock





Queen rapper, Nicki Minaj is weighing in on Will Smith‘s behavior at the 2022 Oscars.

Nicki who issued a series of tweets regarding Will hitting Chris Rock during the ceremony for making fun of Jada Pinkett Smith said she doesn’t think Rock would have made the joke if he knew about Jada’s predicament.

You would recall that Will Smith, before he won Best Actor for his role in ‘King Richard’, slapped presenter, Chris Rock for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett.

Chris Rock, presenting the award for best documentary, said “Jada I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ cannot wait to see it.”

Minutes after, Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped Rock, warning him not to mention his wife’s name, as he returned to his seat.

Reacting, Nicki Minaj on her Twitter page said ”I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would’ve made that joke had he known what Jada recently…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper