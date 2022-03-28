Subsidy pressures eroding fiscal space — CardinalStone





•Inflation to trend up

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

At the backdrop of the various developments in the first quarter 2022, analysts at CardinalStone Finance, a Lagos based finance house, have pointed out many pressures arising in the fiscal space during the year, particularly from the subsidy on premium motor spirit, PMS, otherwise known as petrol.

First, they noted that Russia’s military action on Ukraine and associated sanctions have sent commodity prices soaring, with Brent crude oil price reaching $139.9/bbl, the highest level since July 2008.

They added that, “Historically, rising crude oil price is usually a bittersweet pie for Nigeria, as an expensive PMS subsidy regime offsets passthroughs to FGN’s revenue.”

CardinalStone analysts have also noted that the government had initially planned to halt PMS subsidies in H2’22, providing only N443 billion in the 2022 budget, but this plan was later upturned, possibly due to fear of potential backlash…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper