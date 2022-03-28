VAT revenue rises 33% to N2.07trn  





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the federal government generated N2.07 trillion as Value Added Tax (VAT) last year.

This represents a 33 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) increase in VAT when compared to N1.55 trillion generated in 2020.

Findings from the data in NBS’ Sectoral Distribution of VAT Report for fourth quarter of 2021, Q4’21, released at the weekend, show that VAT stood at N512.2 billion in Q1’21 and fell by 3.16 per cent to N496 billion in Q2’21.

In Q3’21 VAT rose marginally by 0.88 per cent to N500.4 billion and up by 12.6 per cent to N563.7 billion in Q4’21.

The bureau stated:”On the aggregate, VAT for Q4’21 was reported at N563.72 billion, a growth of 12.63 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from N500.49 billion in Q3’21.

“Local payments recorded were N333.29 billion in Q4’21, while Foreign VAT Payment contributed N103.52 billion.

“On a QoQ basis, the activities of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper