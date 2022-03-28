Video: Will Smith slaps MC Chris Rock for bad joke at the Oscars 2022





Video: Moment Will Smith slapped MC Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 pic.twitter.com/OfAg0hMOC9 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) March 28, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Chris Rock got the bejesus slapped out of him by none other than Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

After Rock joked that he couldn’t wait to see Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith in “GI Jane 2,” Smith ran onto the stage at Dolby Theatre and hit Rock in the face.

Insane, violent Will Smith was best part of otherwise boring Oscars

Will Smith’s wild year: From sex-life revelations to crazy Oscars outburst

‘CODA’ wins Oscars 2022 best picture

The audio was cut and censored for several seconds but captions indicated that the “King Richard” star said “keep my wife’s name out of your f – – king mouth.” Audio from the uncensored Australian broadcast appears to confirm this.

Before Smith whopped the comedian’s behind, Rock had made a joke about Pinkett being in the fake…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper