Why PDP must respect zoning  —Anyim 





A presidential aspirant on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim has said that the party must respect zoning if it wants victory in 2023.

Anyim stated this on Monday in Jos when he interacted with Plateau delegates ahead of the party’s primaries.

The former Senate President said that power must shift to accommodate the views of all Nigerians.

He said that those saying that power must remain in a particular zone for PDP to win the election were wrong.

Anyim said that no part of the country would produce president without the support and contribution of other regions.

According to him, it was for such reason the PDP included zoning in its constitution that power must shift from North to South and vice versa.

“If we don’t zone or rotate we will not win the election because the winning formula is fairness, justice and equity.

“2023 is a defining moment for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper