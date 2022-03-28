 Workers, Transporters, ignore Soludo’s order; observe sit-at-home in Anambra





*Traders shun markets

By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State observed the worst Monday sit -at-home in recent times despite an order given by the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, directing workers to be at their duty posts and for people to go about their businesses.

Soludo had during his inauguration on March 17 spoken about the damage being done to the economy of the state by the continued sit- at -home, arguing that the state was losing millions of naira every week because of it.

He specifically urged the civil servants to be at their duty posts to avoid being sanctioned.

But at the Jerome Udorji secretariat in Awka, most offices were empty and the few workers who reported to duty were seen leaving for home at about 12.30 pm.

Some civil servants residing outside the state capital who spoke with Vanguard on phone said they made attempt to obey the governor’s order, but could not find vehicles…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper