1 dead, 15 arrested in groups clash in Kogi





The police command in Kogi says one person is dead and 15 others have been arrested during a clash among groups suspected to be cultists at Kabawa community of Lokoja.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Edward Egbuka, made the announcement on Tuesday in an interview with newsmen in Lokoja.

Egbuka who said he had visited the scene of the incident on Tuesday, said that a house was burnt by the cultists.

Represented by the command’s spokesman, Mr Williams Ovye-Aya, the commissioner warned criminal elements against disturbing the peace of the residents.

“The police want to sound a word of warning to those criminal elements in Kogi that we will not tolerate any act of criminality by any person or group.

“It’s very unfortunate and painful that one person died as a result of the ugly incident.

“All community leaders and parents should call their wards…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper