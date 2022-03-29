APC: Nwosu tasks Adamu on harmonisation of factions





Former Acting Governor of Taraba, Mr Garba Danladi (3rd, R); APC Governorship Aspirant in Taraba, Chief David Kente (R) and other party delegates during the APC National Convention 2022 at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Saturday Hogan Bassey/NAN

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–AHEAD of the 2023 All Progressives Congress,APC primaries, former governorship candidate in Imo State,Uche Nwosu, has tasked the new leadership of the party to quickly harmonize all factions across the states.

Nwosu, who hailed the new national officers of the party,led by the former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu,as national chairman, advised the new leadership against working with factions.

He said,the leadership should rather ensure that factions that broke out ahead of convention was genuinely reconciled.

Sokoto APC swears in executives

According to him, the next phase of the electoral process, which is the election of candidates through party primaries, is more delicate than electing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper