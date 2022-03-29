COAS visits scene of Abuja-Kaduna train bomb attack, orders troops to hunt down terrorists





..., intensify Search and Rescue Operations of victims.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya on Tuesday 29 March 2022 visited the scene of the Kaduna – Abuja train attack just as he ordered troops to leave no stone unturned in hunting down the terrorists responsible for bombing the rail track.

The COAS, who was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, on arrival at the scene, assessed the security situation around the general area of the attack and inspected the attacked train, as well as the rail track to evaluate the degree of damage.

He ordered the troops of the NA and other security agencies to intensify their search and rescue operations to ensure that the kidnapped victims are rescued unconditionally.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper