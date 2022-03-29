Communal conflict in historical perspective





By Chukwuma Ajakah

In a bid to put accounts of the persistent communal conflicts between two warring Delta communities in proper perspective, independent researcher and historian, M. Keme presents authenticated reports in his book titled “Civil Diary of Aladja & Ogbe-Ijoh Boundary Dispute”.

Published by Ben-Ame Corporate Ventures in 2020, the 93-page nonfictional narrative captures contending issues around the seemingly intractable imbroglio that has claimed lots of human lives and material resources, especially from 1976 till date. With its plot structure revolving around the frosty relationship between the people of Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja, the book is arranged in four chapters with divergent, but interrelated subtitles such as Introduction, Origin, Claim, Government Intervention and Resolution.

Chapter 1 addresses a wide range of topics which include Genesis of the conflict, Attempt to Implement Report, Renewed Hostility and Constitution of Third Panel of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper