Deeper Life Pastor, 3 others killed in fresh herdsmen attack on Benue communities

A Deeper Life Church Pastor, John Ajav and three others have been reportedly killed in separate attacks on communities in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen.

Vanguard gathered that the Paster was shot and killed Tuesday morning at Waku village by the marauders while on his way to Gbajimba the LGA Headquarters for a church programme.

Chief of Staff to the Benue State Governor, Dr Tivlumun Nyitse who hails from the area confirmed the murder on his verified Facebook page.

Dr Nyitse in the massage wrote: “It’s a very sad day for me and the entire Ikyen Gbuusu Family. We lost Pastor John Torbee Ajav this morning to some Fulani marauders who shot him on his way to Gbajimba to attend a religious function.

