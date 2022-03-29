Nigeria vs Ghana: Super Eagles not better than us — Coach Otto Addo

By
Headliners
-
11


Otto Addo
Nigeria vs Ghana
Otto Addo

By Emmanuel Okogba

Ghana’s head coach, Otto Addo does not believe his team is inferior to Nigeria’s Super Eagles even though he is working with a depleted side.

The Black Stars are without inspirational captain, Dede Ayew who is serving suspension and had to begin the first-leg World Cup play-off last Friday with an inexperienced Felix Afena-Gyan.

Ghana failed to take advantage of their ‘slaughter ground’ stadium in Kumasi when Nigeria visited and now hope for a favourable result on Tuesday. A score draw is good enough to send them to Qatar.

ALSO READ:

  • Moses Simon needs to reduce playing to the gallery — Football analyst, McAnthony Anaelechukwu

“To be honest I don’t think we are better than Nigeria and I don’t think they are better than us, it was an equal game, I think everybody saw and it will be very, very equal tomorrow [Tuesday],” Addo said in his pre-match conference.

Nigeria vs Ghana
Ghana training at the MKO Abiola stadium ahead of Tuesday’s…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR