Production shut-ins down 70% to 2.22mb

Nigeria’s oil production losses due to production and terminal shut-ins reduced by 70.44 percent in January, 2022, to 2.217 million barrels from 7.5 million barrels in December, 2021, a report by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited has disclosed.

The figures reported by the NNPC Limited to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting in March, 2022 show highest losses were recorded in Odudu at 1.05 million barrels with the Corporation attributing the losses to maintenance work at Odudu and Ima that led to shut-in at Okwori producing well.

It was followed by Onescree where loss of 420,000 barrels was recorded due to funding challenges. The Brass terminal recorded 325,750 barrels shut-in which was blamed on sabotage on the Tebidaba and Ogbaibiri flow stations.

