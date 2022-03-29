UNESCO Laureate, Aremu appointed Member BOT World Sustainable Development Goals Organization





His Excellency, UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu has been appointed member of Board of Trustees, World Sustainable Development Goals Organization, an International Non-governmental Organization.

This which was convened to His Excellency Bashiru Aremu on Thursday with a certification of appointment disclosed that his appointment takes effect immediately, urging him to contribute his quarter nationally and internationally to the growth of the organization and better living if all humans on earth.

World Sustainable Development Goals Organization is scoped doing the following:

“To promote development and economic goals in the society

“To work within the scope of the 17 goals of Sustainable Development Goals within the nations of UN which are; end hunger, ensure healthy lives and promote well being, ensure quality education, achieve gender equality, ensure sustainable water and sanitation, ensure reliable energy, promote economic growth, build resilient…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper