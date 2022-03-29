Vanguard Award, another call to service – Adesina





•Calls for collaborative effort on power sector evolution

By Ediri Ejoh

The Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Kola Adesina, has said his nomination as Vanguard’s Private Sector Icon of the Year 2021, is a call to contribute more to Nigeria’s growth.

He said this when the Editorial Board of Vanguard Newspapers visited him to present the letter of notification of award in Lagos.

The team, led by the Deputy Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Kunle Adekoya, said he was nominated for his outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the country’s energy sector.

Presenting the Award Notification Letter, Adekoya said the philosophy of the award is to recognise and celebrate excellence, national pride and service to humanity.“He added that Adesina’s commitment to hardwork and resilience necessitated the recognition.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper