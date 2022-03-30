2023: It’s time for South to produce Christian president — CAN





By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—PRESIDENT of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, yesterday, urged Nigerians, especially from the South to produce a Christian to take over the mantle of leadership in 2023.

Ayokunle said this at the 53rd ministerial anniversary and dedication of a church auditorium of Christ Revival Church, Molete in Ibadan.

His words: “Let me urge all Christians in this auditorium and tell other Nigerians; you are crying about bad leadership in Nigeria. It’s another time for you to change the bad leaders by your votes.

“You are saying you don’t want bad leadership, especially in Nigeria, we are looking for diligent people who can direct and rule Nigeria the way the masses will appreciate better.

“This is another opportunity for us by your votes. Anybody who has not collected his Permanent Voters’ Card, PVC, should go and do so. If you have any problem obtaining yours, let us know.

