2023: Nigeria needs president with enough stamina ― Saraki

By Steve Oko

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that Nigeria needs a President with enough energy to move around the country and personally get first-hand information about various challenges plaguing the country, and not one who would recline on the comfort of Aso Rock and depend only on the briefings and advise of his aide which are most times based on lies.

Saraki who made the remarks when he visited the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State to canvass support for his presidential ambition, said he had both the energy and capacity to fix Nigeria if given the opportunity.

Represented by former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Suleiman Adokwe from Nasarawa State, Saraki accused the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC of taking Nigeria 50 years backwards from the pedestal PDP placed the country in 2015.

He also accused APC of failing to fulfil its promises to the country, dismissing the ruling party as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper