Agric: NASC expresses confidence on IMAGE project to address quality issues in seed industry





…as EDI Global builds capacity of professionals

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-THE National Agricultural Seed Council, NASC, has expressed confidence that the Institutionalizing Monitoring of Variety Adoption using Genotyping, IMAGE, project will address quality issues in the seed industry to boost farmers’ productivity.

This was stated by the Senior Technical Adviser to the Director General of National Agricultural Seed Council, NASC, and the IMAGE Project Country Lead for Nigeria, Dr Folarin Okelola, during NASC’s ‘Pre-Survey Meeting cum Training for Partners of the IMAGE Project in Nigeria’ in collaboration with EDI Global UK.

Okelola said the IMAGE project training will last for one month, and after this the trainees will also train others, and all knowledge acquired will be used in deploying the new tool to trace varieties that is used by farmers which include four crops- cassava, maize, cowpea and rice.

50% of seeds utilised in West Africa sourced from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper