April 1 Lekki Toll Reopening: Residents kick, as Lagos govt seeks ‘understanding’

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Stakeholders have asked Lagos State government to halt the April 1 planned reopening of tolling of the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge by the Lekki Concession Company Limited, LCC.

This came as the state government urged residents and stakeholders around Lekki and Ikoyi to show understanding.

The appeal was made by Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, and his Transportation counterparts, Dr. Fredericks Oladeinde as well as Home Affairs, Prince Anofi Elegushi.

They made the appeal during a stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday at the Lekki Coliseum in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

They assured the residents of the state government’s willingness to look into all the requests and recommendations made by the stakeholders and respond appropriately.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper