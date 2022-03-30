Can my cooking lure her to bed?

Dear Bunmi,

My girlfriend and I have very healthy love-making appetite – and she really gives me pleasure.  But I’m greedy and believe I could get more out of her. I’m a good cook and have been wondering lately if aphrodisiacs really work. If they do, what can I cook for her to whet her appetite for more intimacy?

Peter, by e-mail.

Dear Peter,

What a considerate lover you are? Many foods are reputed to be aphrodisiacs because of their smell, appearance, taste or effect.

  • Love Always On: itel donates libraries, educational materials to schools in Lagos, Kaduna
  • Hubby redefines adultery

For example, chillies and curries probably picked up their reputation because they raise the heart rate and cause sweating, just like love-making does, although according to experts, there’s no evidence that they increase libido.

A healthy diet is more likely to benefit your drive for intimacy, but if it’s a quick fix you need, opt for what is known as the placebo…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

