Can my cooking lure her to bed?

Dear Bunmi,
My girlfriend and I have very healthy love-making appetite – and she really gives me pleasure. But I’m greedy and believe I could get more out of her. I’m a good cook and have been wondering lately if aphrodisiacs really work. If they do, what can I cook for her to whet her appetite for more intimacy?
Peter, by e-mail.
Dear Peter,
What a considerate lover you are? Many foods are reputed to be aphrodisiacs because of their smell, appearance, taste or effect.
For example, chillies and curries probably picked up their reputation because they raise the heart rate and cause sweating, just like love-making does, although according to experts, there’s no evidence that they increase libido.
A healthy diet is more likely to benefit your drive for intimacy, but if it’s a quick fix you need, opt for what is known as the placebo…
