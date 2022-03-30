COVID-19 vaccines intact in cold store,not affected by power grid collapse – FG





*Says 26m vaccines in stock for use

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE federal government has said COVID-19 vaccines in its strategic cold store were intact and not affected by recent collapse of national grid, which plunged the country into darkneas for some hours.

The government equally said a total of 28 million vaccines were in stock just as it said it was still expecting donation of vaccines from foreign donors.

The Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency,NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, spoke through his representative and the agency’s Director of Community Health Services,Dr Nneka Onwu,at a bi-weekly media conference in Abuja, hosted by the Minister of Health,Dr Osagie Ehanire.

The conference organised by the Federal Ministry of Health,was meant to bring relevant agencies of the ministry to update the nation on their activities, especially regarding some diseases being tackled by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper