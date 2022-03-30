FG approves lie detector equipment, night vision goggles for NDLEA





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Government has approved the procurement of lie detectors and digital night vision goggles for the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA) to enhance their performance.

This is as the Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved various contracts for the award of projects under the Ministries of Works and Housing; Industry, Trade and Investments, and Justice with a combined worth of over N33.812billion.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, explained that the rationale for the approval of the lie detector and digital night vision goggles for the NDLEA.

He said, “Two memos were presented this afternoon by the Federal Ministry of Justice on behalf and at the instance of national drugs, law enforcement agency. As…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper