Nigeria Army trains officers on terrorism, insurgency, militancy others

By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

In its renewed efforts to bring an end to terrorism, Banditry, Kidnapping and other criminal activities in the northwest, the Nigeria Army 8 Division has commenced a three-day training workshop for its officers of planning and operational cadre in the northwest.

The three-day workshop with the theme ( Planning and Operation a panacea in winning the fight against insurgency and banditry) was aimed at enhancing the operational and planning capability of officers in the fight against insurgency and other criminal activities in the northwest.

In his address at the occasion, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigeria Army Sokoto, major General Uwen U Bassey said the workshop is timely considering the increased activity of criminal elements in the northwest.

" The fight against insurgency and terrorism is a collective effort involving the Armed forces and other security agencies, which requires training of individuals and groups," says…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper