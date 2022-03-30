The world needs more entrepreneurs, investments —Tony Elumelu at TIME100 Impact award





.

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor, LAGOS

Chairman, United Bank of Africa, UBA Plc, Mr Tony Elumelu has advocated for more entrepreneurs and investments across the world to Fastrack the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, SGD.

Elumelu made this appeal at the first-ever TIME100 Impact Award at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, where he was among the seven honourees of the award recognised for using their influence to build a better future.

“The world is in need of people like us—more than ever before,” he said to the crowd, which included celebrities, politicians and prominent business leaders.

“We should pull resources together, we should commit now to help in any way possible in economically empowering others”, Elumelu said.

Elumelu was honoured for spending his career advocating for economic empowerment in the less fortunate places in the world. Among other things, the Tony Elumelu Foundation has given $5,000 each to 15,000 young…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper