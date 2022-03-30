UBEC: 50% of schools in Nigeria lack furniture





By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, has said 50 percent of schools in Nigeria lack basic furniture.

Executive Secretary of the commission,Hamid Bobboyi,who said this, Tuesday,in Abuja, regretted that basic education “pupils sit on the floor to take lessons.”

Açcording to him, emerging constraints in basic education delivery in the country may necessitate an increase in the consolidated revenue funds from the current two percent to four percent.

He buttressed his position for an increase in funding to the security challenges bedeviling the country, insisting that rising students population also poses urgent need for teaching facilities.

Bobboyi made the plea at a one-day Civil Society Organisations CSO-Legislative Round Table Meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, where some National and State Houses of Assembly members were present.

He argued that while the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper