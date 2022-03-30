We’ll be back better, stronger, Troost-Ekong says after missing World Cup





By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong has promised that the team would bounce back from Tuesday’s disappointment of missing the World Cup after a 1-1 draw with Ghana put paid to their hopes.

Nigeria failed in her quest to qualify for a seventh World Cup finals, losing on away goals to a disciplined and tactically better Black Stars.

“To all Nigerians, on behalf of the team, we want to apologise for not securing the World Cup ticket, ” Ekong wrote in a Facebook post.

“Despite giving it everything possible, it wasn’t meant to be.

“First and foremost, as Nigerians, we share your emotions and we take our responsibility as a group.

“We sincerely thank the Nigerian fans for their overwhelming support, the NFF President who did everything possible to make the qualification happen and of course the Minister.

“A bitter pill to swallow but believe me we will be back better and stronger!”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper