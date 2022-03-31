Nigerian women eulogise late GraceAlele-Williams





By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Director of Gender Studies Institute, University of Benin, UNIBEN, Professor Uwa Edosomwan, has said the legacy the late Grace Alele-Williams left behind in the education sector would forever stand the test of time.

Reacting to the death of the education icon, Edosomwan joined other women groups to eulogise her legacy while calling on Nigerian women especially those in different sectors, to strive to make the country a better place.

Her words: “A woman of many firsts; her contributions to education was invaluable. She was a rare gem, a trailblazer, an iconic and courageous woman. She was an epitome of grace, beauty and brains.

“However, I am happy she lived a fulfilled and impactful life. She will be missed but she has left beautiful footprints on the sands of time,” she said.

In a statement made available to WO, the immediate past…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper