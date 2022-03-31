NULGE President makes case for local government autonomy





…says it’s now or never

By Chinedu Adonu

The President, Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Enugu State, Comr. Kenneth Ugwueze on Wednesday said there is an urgent need for autonomy for local governments in the country.

He lamented that the legislature had toyed with the case for local government autonomy starting from the 7th assembly, stressing that it is time to grant them autonomy.

Speaking during a media Parley organised by Social Development Integrated Centre, Social Action with support from the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF) between NULGE, CSOs, Enugu LGA’s Budget Advocacy Clusters, Community Leaders & groups, Ugwueze, said the Autonomy would ensure accountability and transparency in its operation.

Ugwueze expressed the belief that autonomy would bring infrastructural development to the rural communities and bring effectively services delivery to the masses.

“I want to thank the Social Action group for their support since we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper