Okocha among assistants for Qatar 2022 World Cup final draw

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles legend, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha will be part of proceedings when the final draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup holds tomorrow in Doha, Qatar.

Okocha who participated in two editions (1994, 1998, 2022) will play the role of an assistant as disclosed on FIFA’s website.

He caught the eyes of the world with his mesmerizing dribbling skills, especially during the 1998 edition with his tinted hair.

“On Friday, 1 April, FIFA World Cup™ champions Cafu (Brazil) and Lothar Matthäus (Germany) will team up with six more assistants for the final draw to reveal the groups for the 2022 edition of football’s global showpiece.

“The full line-up of assistants will also include Adel Ahmed MalAllah (Qatar), Ali Daei (IR Iran), Bora Milutinović (Serbia/Mexico), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Rabah Madjer…





