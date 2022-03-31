Soludo’s exco nominees, catalysts to achieving prosperity —Aide





By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE media aide to the Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Mr Joe Anatune has been relishing on the names that made the list of Commissioners and Special Advisers submitted to the state House of Assembly for confirmation, describing them as catalysts towards achieving liveable and a prosperous state.

Governor Soludo nominated 20 Commissioners and 15 Special Advisers on Tuesday and submitted their names to the state lawmakers for screening and confirmation.

In a statement yesterday, Anatune said Soludo scored another major point by not just sending the names of his nominees to the House of Assembly, but ensured that their portfolios and academic qualifications were attached, in addition to their dates of birth, towns and local government areas.

In the list of Commissioners, 20 out of the 21 local government areas had a nominee each. Only Onitsha South does…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper