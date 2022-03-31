This country has lost it





THOSE who want to be politically correct may continue to play the ostrich, pretending that all is well. But all cannot be well in a country that has lost its soul. Nigeria is a country where the attitudes and feelings of love and respect for human beings have been completely eroded.

Anyone who thinks this is a harsh verdict needs to reflect on how animalistic we have become. Even wild animals in the jungle have better rules of engagement. They don’t kill their own for fun as we, who claim to be humans, do. If we reflect on the carnage in Kaduna State and the reaction of not only Nigerian leaders but also citizens, it will be self-evident that we have lost our humanity.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, finally held its National Convention in Abuja on Saturday, March 26. All the leaders of the party converged at the Eagle Square to coronate Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former governor of Nasarawa State, as the national chairman without a single ballot cast by the over…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper