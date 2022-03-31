Women must be visible to break political barriers — Sulaiman-Ibrahim





By Juliet Umeh

Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs, Mrs, Imaam Sulaiman-Ibrahim has called on Nigerian women to show always interest in politics to be able to make a change and push their case.

Ibrahim made the call at the ongoing Vanguard’s International Women’s Day Conference 2022 in Lagos.

She said: “If you look at the lopsidedness in even the budget allocations when it comes to supporting industries, there are gender-friendly industries that nobody pays attention to because there’s nobody to reiterate the importance of that kind of initiatives at the right places.

“We must begin to be visible.

If you don’t show interest, how do you become a part of any political system?

“We run a democratic process in the country which determines everything that we do as the citizens of the federal republic of Nigeria.

‘And this representation has to reflect in 2023, we cannot wait any further.

"A few weeks ago, there was a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper