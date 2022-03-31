Youths Empowerment: Gov Inuwa distributes 1,000 tricycles to Keke-NAPEP riders





…Operators Describe Gesture as Unprecedented

…As Governor Inuwa Rides Keke-NAPEP To Venue Of Event

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has flagged off the distribution of 1,000 tricycles as part of his administration’s sustainable economic plan to empower the teeming unemployed youths in the state.

He described this as historic as it once again demonstrated his government’s commitment to improving living conditions and providing opportunities, especially for the teeming youths.

Governor Inuwa said it was evident that his administration was steadily reducing the state’s dependence on federal allocations through the institutionalization of a framework that guaranteed a geometric surge in internal revenue more than ever before in the 25 years of the existence of the state.

He said as part of his administration’s continued quest to improve the socio-economic life of the ordinary people, it had extended the welfare and economic support programme to an…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper