2023: Peter Obi picks N40m PDP Presidential nomination forms





.

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Former Anambra state governor, Mr Peter Obi has finally joined the league of presidential aspirants vying for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in next year’s election.

This follows the purchase of the expression of interest and nomination forms for him by a group that identified itself as Like minds for Peter Obi.

Addressing newsmen shortly after obtaining the N40m nomination forms, the spokesman of the group, Ekene Nwakuche said the members hold no affiliation to any political party but decided to rally behind the former governor based on his capacity to provide good governance.

“We don’t belong to any political party. We are just a group of young Nigeria professionals that feels that the way the country is going, the country is not going in the right direction and we need someone, a seasoned technocrat that can steer the affairs of the country in the right direction, and cut down the cost of governance.

“Because we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper